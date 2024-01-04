The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI CA November results 2023 date. The results for the first and intermediate examinations are likely to be announced on January 9, 2024. The candidates who have appeared for the exam are instructed to keep an eye on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The official notice reads, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

Earlier, the expected result date was shared by the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The tweet read, "The results of Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in the month of November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024."

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination was conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 and Group II on November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The final course Group I examination was held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 and Group II on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.