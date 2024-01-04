In a shocking piece of news, a first-year engineering student shot himself dead with a licensed pistol from his father at his residence in Bengaluru, police said today, Thursday, January 4. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Vishu Uthappa who shot himself in the chest on Wednesday, January 3 when his parents were not at their Madanayakanahalli home, a senior police officer said.



Giving more details, the police officer said, "Preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a quarrel between mother and son over his studies. His mother had apparently scolded him for not focusing on his studies but they soon also patched up. So, the exact reason behind him taking this extreme step is still a matter of investigation," as stated in a report by PTI.



Moreover, it was reported that no suicide note had been recovered from the spot.

Death by a licensed pistol?

It is reported that the deceased's father has been employed with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) for the last seven years and had a licensed pistol as his job involved depositing in the bank the money collected at a NICE toll road, as stated in a report by PTI.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666