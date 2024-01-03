As the year moves on, the education reforms in the country are taking massive strides, from the New Education Policy (NEP) to initialising various tech programmes in different states of the country, and improvisation in the curriculum, some trends are evolving with the fast-changing times. Here is a list of a few programmes that may witness growth this year, as per IANS.



1) Hyper-Personalised Learning and Subject flexibility

Building a personalised assessment-based model to improve students' learning that would focus more on an individual's pace and style of learning with a pedagogical shift from teacher-centred to learning-centred has already planted its roots within academia. Added to this, increased flexibility in choosing a subject of interest among various combinations offered would now enable students to gradually align with their interests and hone their skills efficiently.



2) Mainstreaming AI and tech beyond just hybrid learning

With the intervention of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), instructional-based content can now be tweaked to what a particular student may need. The government is already invested in Make AI Work for India and setting up centres for excellence in higher education institutes. Few schools have already introduced AI in schools and this will gain momentum in the coming years.



3) Switching up Teacher’s Training

The need to align teachers' training with the transforming curriculum, technology integration, and evolving classroom environment and student needs, is being gradually addressed with new training modules. Teachers now will have to work on their soft skills, leadership skills, and innovative problem-solving skills to foster a learning space that is less hierarchical and yields a more fruitful exchange between a student and a teacher.



4) Strengthening Leadership in Education

The role of education in fostering student leaders, taking a higher emphasis this year and with the world changing its pace, the effort towards sustainability and building a cohesive community has been the goal. Such values can only be inculcated with a better understanding of the earth and the community, social responsibilities, values, and morals and these will be a higher priority in the coming year.