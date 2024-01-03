The absence of a regular vice-chancellor at the Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata, West Bengal has created a stir amongst students and teachers alike, where they are now demanding for the hiatus to end and want the administration to appoint a vice-chancellor as soon as possible, reported PTI.



Confusion and uncertainties have reigned in the university since Professor Buddhadeb Sau was removed from the post of officiating VC by West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, on December 23, just a day before the annual convocation of the university took place.



An official from the university informed that the former officiating VC was allowed to host the convocation by the state's higher education department but was not present in his office on Tuesday, January 2, after the university reopened post the winter break.



Although he was removed from his position, Sau, who is also a Math professor at the university, interacted with students and faculty, said the official.



SFI threatens to protest

The process of the sudden removal of Sau and the delay in the appointment of the VC has left the students unhappy and the "disruption" caused by it in the daily academic and administrative work has left an influential students' union, SFI, or the Students' Federation of India, disappointed. They have also warned of launching an agitation if the matter is not resolved soon.



The SFI leader of the university, Tisa Bhandari told PTI that the inaction of the authorities has to come to an end. "We are now worried over reports questioning the validity of the certificates awarded to students signed by Professor Sau at the convocation. We demand the immediate appointment of a regular VC."



She said the SFI would stage demonstrations in a few days once the semester exams of different departments conclude. She added that the future of the students cannot be put at risk due to the impasse.



JUTA says

Partha Pratim Roy, General Secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA), also said it would launch a movement if a full-time VC was not appointed soon.

He said that Sau has not attended office after December 24, and several important documents are needed to be signed by the VC's office and this impasse is disrupting the daily administrative work, leaving things in limbo.



Regarding the appointment, the governor, who is the chancellor of state-run universities, had said that he was trying to find a legally acceptable solution, to protect the interests of students.