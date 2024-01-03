Gujarat is paving the way for transformation in the state with the government's initiatives such as the Vidya Samisksha Kendra, Mission Schools of Excellence and scholarship schemes for students which has led to a growth in the metrics of the state's education, according to a PTI report.



Funds allocated

The government has allocated a total sum of Rs 43,651 crore for education, including Rs 3,109 crore for the Mission Schools of Excellence and Rs 64 crore for 400 Gyan Setu Day Schools.



In addition to this, an amount of Rs 50 crore has been allotted for the annual school vouchers supporting 20,000 talented students under the Right to Education (RTE) scheme, informed the officials as Gujarat is going to host the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, from January 10 to 12, which would include many events pertaining to education and various other sectors.



What is the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK)?

Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) are centres for continuous monitoring of schools and improvement in learning outcomes of students and have transformed the state's education mechanism, an official told PTI.



VSK was launched in the year 2019 and employs 50 trained teachers and analyses 500 crore data sets annually.



It employs methods such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) which help to improve the outcomes from online attendance to advanced assessments.



Gujarat State Examination Board Chairman Prakash Trivedi said that the VSKs are the foremost centres in the state where online monitoring systems exist and newer technologies are used to monitor the data.



Secretary of Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat, Mahesh Mehta, termed VSK, a unique centre. "It is considered a jewel in the education sector of the entire country. Classroom observation and real-time monitoring can be done from here. In all kinds of schools, when a teacher is teaching, one can do real-time monitoring of the classroom," he said.



Other schemes are also in work such as the Mukhymantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana and SHODH Yojana, supporting research and student scholarships, officials said, with an additional Rs 401 crore allocated for facilities, research, innovation, and skill development, among other things, they informed PTI.