The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to host the 10th Case Method Workshop on January 5 and 6, 2024. The event promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of case-based teaching methodologies, led by renowned expert Prof Ashok Som from the ESSEC Business School, Paris.

This two-day event promises an enriching experience for early career and experienced faculty members from esteemed B-Schools across India and corporate professionals interested in case method learning.

The tenth Case Method Workshop is crafted to focus on fundamental case concepts, case writing, the development of effective cases, teaching notes, and strategies to engage and inspire students on Day One.

Day Two will delve into the cutting-edge realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and the role of ChatGPT in developing case-based teaching methods. The discussions will address challenges in case-method teaching, writing, and research, offering a unique perspective on the future of education.

"The workshop aims to empower educators and researchers with the latest insights and methodologies in case-based teaching. Prof Ashok Som's wealth of experience and expertise will undoubtedly elevate the workshop to unprecedented heights," said Prof Dharma Raju Bathini, Chairperson of the IIM Calcutta Case Research Centre (IIMCCRC).

Here are more details on the tenth Case Method Workshop: https://www.iimcal.ac.in/10th-case-method-workshop-0