Due to cold and severe weather conditions, schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for students up to Class VIII till January 6, as per orders by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday, January 2, according to a PTI report.



The order has been directed at the schools that are still operating, an official said, adding that all the government schools have been declared closed due to a winter break till January 14.



For Classes IX to XII, the administration has directed schools to run classes between 10 am to 3 pm only.



District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar stated in the order that due to severe cold and dense fog, schools are to be closed. "In compliance with the instructions given in public interest by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Maneesh Kumar Verma due to severe cold and dense fog, there will be a holiday till January 6 in the schools (from class nursery to 8) recognized by all boards. The order should be strictly followed", stated the order.



Rahul Panwar also told PTI that all government schools are observing a winter break where classes would resume on January 15. Another separate order released by the District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh, called for strict compliance of orders as Classes from IX to XII are to be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm only.