For the New Year, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set its resolutions and is planning to provide 9,000 computer tablets to students, strengthen the sports training infrastructure of the state, and set up classrooms that would integrate learning amidst nature for the overall development of the students and improving the facilities at its schools in the financial year 2024-25 reports PTI.



An NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, said that various sporting centres and a wrestling centre too would be set up as the NDMC is targeting to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047, by establishing modern infrastructure for improving education and promoting green energy.



There are around 28,000 students in 43 NDMC-run schools.



What are the few initiatives to look for?

1) Expansion of the programme that includes distribution of electronic gadgets such as tablets, from Classes IX to XII , and to PGT and TGT teachers in schools, aiming to benefit around 9,000 students



2) Special emphasis to be laid on upgrading sports infrastructure where there are 14 part-time sports coaches for different sports like cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, boxing and lawn tennis, but this year, NDMC would aim to provide 10 more coaches for two more sports, namely, table tennis and wrestling to the NDMC school students



3) For the nature-based classrooms for 10 NDMC and Navyug schools are under the process of tendering, and work is expected to start by March 2024



4) The NDMC has also collaborated with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to re-design the school uniforms of Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug schools



In addition to this, the NDMC would also appoint two consultants, one for education and one for sports to look into technological interventions needed in the field of education while the sports consultant after the infrastructure needed for sports facilities and how to maintain them, added Chahal.