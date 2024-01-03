The February edition of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024, has been announced by the All India Management Association (AIMA) and it is going to be held from February 25, a press release notified.



Established in the year 1988, MAT has been a top-tier national test for aspiring business students in the country which offers students the opportunity to study in 25,000 highly sought-after seats in leading business schools in India, such as School of Business and Management, Christ University Mumbai; Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Bengaluru; Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Noida; SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai); Dr DY Patil B School, Pune; Jaipuria Institute of Management. Noida; Praxis Business School, Kolkata; Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, and many more to name.



MAT is primarily popular for its flexible testing modes — Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Computer-Based Test (CBT), with a score validity of one year.



Also, the test is conducted four times a year in February, May, September, and December, catering to candidates from various backgrounds ensuring accessibility and flexibility of schedules.



Here is the schedule for MAT February 2024 —



IBT [Internet-Based Test]

Registration ends: February 21

Test date: February 24



PBT [Paper-Based Test]

Registration ends: February 20

Test date: February 25



IBT [Internet-Based Test]: 3rd March (Test Date), 29th Feb (Registration Ends)

Registration ends: February 29

Test date: March 3



CBT [Computer-Based Test]: 10th March (Test Date), 5th March (Registration Ends)

Registration ends: March 15

Test date: March 10



IBT [Internet-Based Test]: 8th March (Test Date), 5th March (Registration Ends)

Registration ends: March 5

Test date: March 8



Eligibility Criteria — Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students of graduate courses can also apply.



Application Fee — The examination fee for MAT February 2024 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,200.



Students may visit this website https://mat.aima.in/ for more details.