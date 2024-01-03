The 25th edition of Shaastra Tech Fest, which is the largest student-run, annual techno-entertainment festival in India hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to begin from today, January 3, Wednesday and will continue till January 7, as per a press release published from the institution.



What is the theme of the fest?

This year would witness the fest's silver jubilee edition, focusing on the theme Spokes of Time, depicting the evolution of technology over time. Several events on fast-growing technologies such as cybersecurity, AI, and ML will be held alongside events on robotics and other areas.



Prof V Kamakoti, Director at IIT Madras, while addressing the event said that technological innovation would witness its peak with Bharat@2047 and these tech festivals provide a unique platform for students to showcase innovation and meet, share, and compete with other young minds to understand the full scope of such innovations.



Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean of Students, IIT Madras highlighted events such as Boeing's Aeromodelling Competition and the finals of the Flipkart GRiD 5.0 Robotics Challenge are some of the exciting events that students should look out for.

Prof Sriram Venkatachalam, Co-Curricular Advisor, IIT Madras, informed this year that students have conceptualised 34 competitions, offering participants a unique opportunity to tackle practical, real-life problems with original and innovative solutions.



Things to look out for:



Ethical Tech Summit - It is a three-day International conference that serves as a platform for students, amateurs, enthusiasts, and professionals from all over the country to unite, ideate, network, and deliberate upon the future of the developments in technology and its humanitarian guidelines.



Encryptcon 2024 - It is a two-day international research conference on cybersecurity, is slated to commence on January 6, and is proudly hosted by Shaastra 2024 at the campus.



Lecture Series - This year’s lineup of the flagship lecture series includes eminent personalities like Ram Nath Kovind (Former President of India), Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Minister of IT & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu) and so on



Techno Night at Shaastra - the festival's electronic music hub presents Sunburn Campus featuring Project 91, Nina Suerte, and headliner Julia Bliss.



This year as many as 110 events are lined up with a footfall of nearly 2,000 per day expected.