The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to host its eighth Biennial Supply Chain Management Conference on January 5 and 6 (Friday and Saturday), a press release stated.



The two-day conference organised by the Supply Chain Management Centre, a Centre of Excellence at IIM Bangalore, would include keynote sessions, paper presentations and more.



The conference aims to bring together all academic researchers and industry practitioners from the fields of operations and supply chain management, facilitating an exchange of insights and sharing of the best practices related to the field.



Who are the key speakers?

Day one would include:



1) An inaugural keynote delivered by MS Ganesh, General Manager, Capacity Supply Chain & Provisioning, Microsoft Azure.

2) The keynote during the evening session will be delivered by Dr Milind Dawande, Mike Redeker Distinguished Professor, Operations Management, Naveen Jindal School of Management, The University of Texas, Dallas, USA.



Day two would include:



1) A keynote by Dr Saravanan Kesavan, Professor of Operations.

2) A keynote by Sarah Graham Kenan Scholar, Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



The conference will be chaired by Prof Tarun Jain, Chairperson and faculty, Production & Operations Management area and Chairperson, Supply Chain Management Centre, IIM Bangalore, and Prof Abhinav Anand of the Finance & Accounting area, IIM Bangalore.



Dr Aditya Gupta who is the Chief Operating Officer of the Supply Chain Management Centre at IIM Bangalore is the conference coordinator.