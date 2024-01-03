Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-Schools of the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurugram, has an upcoming admission deadline on January 4, 2024 for its programmes: Two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and one-year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) for the 2024 intake.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGPM 2024-25:

- A minimum work experience of 24 months by April 30th, 2024

- At least one valid score among Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022/23, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023/24, Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) taken after January 1, 2021 & NMAT 2022/23

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGDM 2024-26:

- Fresh graduates or candidates with less than 36 months of work experience as on June 30, 2024 only are eligible

At least one valid score among Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022/23, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023/24, Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) taken after January 1, 2021 and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023/24; NMAT will not be accepted for the two-year PGDM

Great Lakes has a future-oriented business curriculum and has been a pioneer in introducing Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) specialisations. In addition to AIMLAB, they also offer Marketing, Finance, Operations, and Strategy specialisations, from which students can choose both majors and minors.