Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin will very soon lay the foundation stone for twin hostel blocks for the PG doctors at Madras Medical College and students of Government Dental College, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Minister Ma Subramanian was speaking to the media on Tuesday, January 2, after inaugurating various facilities, including a dental clinic, renovated auditorium with LED screen, renovated RO plant, refreshment rooms for male students, dining area and a security shed, at the Government Dental College.

"Construction for the new hostel blocks will be completed within 18 months at Rs 200 crore. The old dental college will be demolished and the hostels will be constructed in its place," he said, as stated in The New Indian Express report.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there are no clusters in the state as of now. "Still, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, children and immuno-compromised people should wear face masks in public places. If the number of cases increases, the government will take appropriate measures. Further, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) programme will also cover factory workers soon," Subramanian added.