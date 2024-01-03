The Andhra Pradesh Government is all set to launch another new initiative to offer online courses to students for free. This time the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will partner with the top 50 global universities to provide online courses, declared Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who launched a comprehensive Career Toolkit in Vijayawada on Tuesday, January 2, as reported by The New Indian Express.



Negotiations in process

The minister said that discussions are in tow with the global universities to sign an MoU to offer nearly 2,000 online courses for nearly 40 lakh students of the state. He further added that the Career Tool Kit was designed by APSCHE and would guide students' careers on a semester basis for the course they have enrolled in from the day of joining.



Satyanarayana also laid emphasis on the government's commitment to improve the quality of education and development of the students. He said, "Several students don't know about the course they joined. The career tool kit introduced will help the students to get a complete understanding of the course and the opportunities available after its completion."



Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Syamala Rao spoke on the newly launched programmes by the state government and lauded the initiatives of APSCHE in transforming the students' future, reports The New Indian Express.



He further informed that the government is taking steps to provide stipends to almost 40,000 students during their internships, which is a first in the country.



Further Information

Chairman of APSCHE Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said that the tool kits are designed for a total of 19 courses including the BA, BTech, and BBA courses.



Students who are willing to avail of the kits can log into the official portal of the APSCHE https://apschelms.e- pragati.in, and they can get links to the career videos, podcasts, and others on the website.