Prof Ganapathy Vaitheeswaran, Professor in the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Hyderabad, Telangana, has been invited to serve on the Editorial Board of Bulletin of Materials Science as an Associate Editor for the period January 2024 to December 2026, stated a press release from the institute.

The Bulletin of Materials Science is a bi-monthly journal being published by the Indian Academy of Sciences in collaboration with the Materials Research Society of India and the Indian National Science Academy. The journal publishes original research articles, review articles and rapid communications in all areas of materials science. The journal also from time to time, publishes important conference symposia/proceedings which are of interest to materials scientists. It has an International Advisory Editorial Board and an Editorial Committee. The Bulletin accords high importance to the quality of articles published and to keep at a minimum the processing time of papers submitted for publication.

The publication of scientific journals was conceived as a most important activity by the founder of the academy, physicist CV Raman, who painstakingly nurtured them for several decades. Today, the academy publishes 11 journals in various disciplines of science and technology, informed a press release from the institute.