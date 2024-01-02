On the occasion of the 38th convocation of the Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu today, Tuesday, January 2, Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasised the objective of the universities and how they should inculcate practices that would encourage social justice and innovation amongst students, reported PTI.



The creation of the educational initiative Naan Mudhalvan which aims to make Tamil Nadu students emerge successful in education and life, has already ensured skilling 29 lakh students and 32,000 teachers. It also created employment opportunities for 1.45 lakh youth in a year, declared the chief minister.



Other initiatives

The scheme also enabled education, especially professional education, accessible to poor students was the 7.5 reservation for state government school students. This allowed almost 28,749 students of state government schools to pursue courses in engineering, medicine, agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry in three successive academic years, said MK Stalin.



"The state government has spent Rs 482 crore towards the education, hostel, and transport charges of those students. All this goes to show the government's efforts in taking the students' power to the next level," the CM said.



Tamil Nadu "best-performing state"

Stalin also announced that Tamil Nadu was the best-performing state in higher education in India and was also the first among the states in the country when it comes to the intake of students to polytechnic courses, and this was made possible due to the proactive measures taken by the government.



In the end, he addressed the graduating students and exhorted them to carry the legacy forward of the rationalist writer Bharatidasan.



"You (graduates) are the future of the nation. Shine as the best person in your chosen profession. Utilise the education provided by your parents and society to serve them, and the nation. As Chief Minister and a father, I urge you to be the best human and fetch laurels for your university, teachers, state, and the nation," he added.