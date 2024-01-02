The Supreme Court today, Tuesday, January 2 dismissed a plea by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party that had demanded the abolishment of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges across the country, according to PTI reports.



In addition to this, the Supreme Court further decided that the state should seek steps to not allow such activity in schools that discourage the importance of conducting the national-level examinations.



Conduction of examinations compulsory says SC

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan observed that competitive examinations, which are conducted on a pan-India basis, need to be held.



The petitioner addressed the issue of the children to the bench and mentioned the plight of the children when Justice Kant observed that even if the children are distressed they will have to face the examination eventually. He observed, "Fortunately, now we have a very informed generation. Our children are not so innocent and now they understand everything”.



He further adds that the children are quite ahead of the previous generations, and they understand the agenda of these examinations and their functioning.



The bench declined to entertain the petition in the end.



In October 2023, the ruling party, DMK in Tamil Nadu launched a campaign to obtain 50 lakh signatures in 50 days seeking to abolish the NEET.