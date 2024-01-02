The service period of almost 735 doctors of the Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan, has been extended up to June 2024 on an urgent temporary basis (UTB), as per a PTI report.



According to the Director (Public Health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, about 357 medical officers, whose service period ended on December 31, 2023, have received an extension of about six months.



In addition to this, the service period of 378 medical officers whose service period ends on March 31, 2024, has been extended by three months.



As per an official statement, the appointment of these doctors will be valid till June 30, 2024 or till the personnel are available through regular recruitment, whichever is earlier.



Why was it decided?

The step has been taken by the government to maintain a smooth functioning system of health services keeping in consideration the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state and for the detection of a new variant of COVID-19, according to the statement.

Haryana Doctors End Strike

In another news, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS) decided to end their agitation against the government as they were assured that some of their demands will be fulfilled which included these —

a) Formation of a specialist cadre for doctors

b) Reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses

c) A dynamic assured career progression (ACP) scheme at par with central government doctors

d) No direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs)

Although not all of their demands were met, they said that they have received positive assurances from ministers including the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) and Director General of Health Services.