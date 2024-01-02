Due to persistent cold wave conditions and dense fog, the district administration in Lucknow today, Tuesday, January 2, announced the closure of schools for students of Class I to Class VIII till January 6, according to an ANI report.



An order issued by the District Education Officer, Ram Pravesh, under the directions of the district magistrate, stated that the schools of Lucknow have been declared closed till Saturday, January 6.



What did the order say?

An official order released by the department read as follows, "Following the instructions given by the District Magistrate, you are ordered to ensure leave for all the children studying in school from pre-primary to class 8 till January 6, 2024."



Additionally, it mentioned that if classes are to be conducted for Classes IX to XII then their timings must be kept between 10 am to 3 pm. The orders must be strictly followed and strict action will be taken against any school not following the orders.



Last week, due to the cold wave conditions, the Varanasi district administration announced the closure of schools for students of Class I to Class VIII till January 6.



IMD says conditions to prevail

Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India."



He further added that the day temperature will be below normal producing cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra.