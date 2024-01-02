Guest lecturers employed at several first-grade colleges across Karnataka launched their three-day march or the 'padayatra' on Monday, January 1, to Bengaluru from Sree Siddaganga Mutt demanding stabilisation of their services, The New Indian Express reported.



The Head of the mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, flagged off the padayatra and expressed his solidarity towards the protesting teachers. He also urged the government to resolve their issues, including their key demand for job regularisation.



Led by their state president Hanmanthgouda Kalmani and district president Dr Dharmaveera, the lecturers will also gather for a rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on January 4.



Assurances offered

As the pressure on the government mounted, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council and Karnataka West Teachers' constituency MLC Basavaraj Horatti held a brief meeting with the lecturers and promised them that their issue would be taken up with the CM Siddaramaiah.



Additionally, the Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, on Friday, December 30, 2023 announced several initiatives that included



a) Hike in their remuneration by Rs 5,000

b) Health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh

c) One paid leave per month

d) Rs 5 lakh as retirement benefit for people who have served more than ten years



The minister had also appealed to the lecturers to resume classes from Monday.



Teachers not convinced

The lecturers, although with the assurances provided to them, were left dissatisfied by the declarations and hence, decided to presume their strike.



According to The New Indian Express, other alternatives to the problems are under consideration and the government is planning to hire most of the individuals who were not selected for the guest lecturers' posts. As per sources, almost 30,000 aspirants had applied for the posts, out of which, only 10,500 were selected.