For the establishment of a proper governing Madrassa Board in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities in Kashmir have finally set up a committee for preparing a comprehensive draft proposal, as per a PTI report.



An order issued by the Director of School Education, Kashmir dictated the formation of a comprehensive draft proposal regarding the establishment of a Madrassa Board in Jammu and Kashmir.



Furthermore, the draft committee which will comprise four members will start its work on Wednesday, January 3, and make a comprehensive report and submit the report to the Director of School Education, Kashmir, by or before January 10.



Several states in India already have established Madrasa Boards that regulate education in Islamic religious schools.



Several Madrassas in Assam fear closure

Where is Assam, according to a report by the NDTV, a negotiation is going on between Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma and the private madrasas, who on New Year's Day declared the end of these private madrasas and their conversion to general schools.



The minister added that any religious educational institution is protected by the Constitution and the government can do nothing to these institutions except maintain the proper functioning of these schools and regulate them in tandem with the laws of the government. The minister was speaking in the context of them attempting to come to a conclusion with regard to closing or converting the nonfunctional madrasas.