The 28th Inter IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Staff Sports Meet concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar on December 29, 2023. The six-day-long exhilarating event brought out the best of the athletic abilities of more than 1,500 faculty and staff members as they competed against each other with a fine balance of grit and camaraderie.

The closing ceremony was held on December 30, Friday with Nimisha C, the Indian para-athlete, who has also won the gold medal in the women’s long jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games, as the chief guest. She appreciated all the faculty and staff members for showcasing extraordinary athletic spirit even at their ages above 40 or 50 and congratulated all players. She expressed hope of bringing glory to India in the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

With the highest tally of 42 points, IIT Bombay won the Overall General Championship Trophy of the Inter IIT Staff Sports Meet 2023. The General Championship Trophy in the Women’s category was jointly bagged by IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Delhi clinched the General Championship Trophy in the Men’s category. From IIT Gandhinagar, the institute’s Squash team, comprising Prof Harish PM, Prof Pratyush Dayal, Prof Jaison Manjaly and Mr Shashank Yadav, won the gold medal, and Laxmi Hirani won the Silver medal in Shot Put.