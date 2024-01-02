A picture of FORDA's meeting with the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on January 1, 2024.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) met with the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on January 1, 2024, to discuss the concerns of the medical fraternity. Speaking to EdexLive, FORDA's President Dr Aviral Mathur said that it was a very long and detailed meeting on several points that the association wanted to discuss.

As per the docket shared with EdexLive, the points discussed were:

1. Formation of an Indian Medical Services cadre, who will solely be responsible for the bureaucratic and administrative decisions and redressal of complaints

2. Bond-free medical education

3. The Healthcare Worker Protection Act (Central Protection Act) to prevent incidents of assaults on doctors on duty

4. Risk Hazard allowance for resident doctors for damages/diseases contracted in the line of duty and a provision of a mandatory health service card to them

5. Elimination/decreasing the number of contractual posts for doctors in hospitals

6. Increasing the tenure of existing Ad-hoc posts for a minimum of six months

7. A few amendments to the Residency Scheme of 1992

8. Salaries for resident doctors should be on par with the minimum amount as per the state guidelines for which they are working

9. Streamlining of NEET PG (National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate) entrance exam. Enforcing strict guidelines for a uniform counselling process

10. An apex body controlling every facet of medical education, such that there are no discrepancies in decision-making between NMC (National Medical Commission), NBE (National Board of Examinations) & MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), which has been the root cause of many procedural delays.

Taking this to X (formerly known as Twitter), FORDA said, "We are delighted to begin the year with a meaningful meeting with Honourable @mansukhmandviya ji! Extended heartfelt New Year wishes and engaged in thoughtful discussions on solutions for our community concerns. Grateful to @OfficeOf_MM for the gracious reception and patient consideration. Anticipating positive changes in the months ahead."

Expressing gratitude to the minister for the positive developments being implemented like a relaxation for the NEET PG cut-off percentile, Mathur said, "The meeting ended on a very positive note. The minister seems personally invested in working on the issues like suicide, long duty hours and others."

"He assured us that they will work on these concerns. Therefore, we are hopeful that the desired changes will be made," he added, saying that the minister laid special focus on long duty hours as this was the cause behind several suicide cases and the deteriorating mental health of residents.