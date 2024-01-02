Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, The English and Foreign Languages University, has sought the Ministry of Education to relieve him from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, EFLU, on personal grounds.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, permitted him to get relieved on January 1, 2024.

Prof Suresh Kumar led the university to formidable destinations with all round academic developments. The University Social Responsibility (USR) has been one of the pioneering initiatives under which the university made socially relevant contributions like EnglishPro, a free mobile app to learn English pronunciation in Bharatiya way; Open Language Learning Resources (OLLRs) in five foreign languages; adoption of the Zilla Parishad High School, Indiranagar, to teach English and foreign languages to the rural children of low-income groups; and the production and broadcast of COVID awareness jingles in Indian and foreign languages on FM Radio, during the pandemic.

The Research Acceleration Centre (RAC) was another programme that contributed to a cross-pollination of ideas among different departments and schools of the university and also with other local, and national institutions.

The University fraternity bid a grand farewell to Prof Suresh Kumar on demitting office of the Vice-Chancellor on January 1, 2024.

Prof Suresh Kumar handed over the charge to Prof Surabhi Bharati, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, to be the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the EFLU, as directed by the Ministry of Education.

She will continue in the office till a regular vice-chancellor is appointed or till further orders.