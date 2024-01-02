A strict disciplinary action has been taken against 12 teachers of the prestigious La Martiniere College, Lucknow as a chargesheet has been filed against their alleged involvement in "anti-college" activities that are not in sync with their service rules, as per an IANS report.



The teachers have been further granted 15 days to file a written reply for further action, said an official of the disciplinary authority of the La Martiniere College, Lucknow.



What are the allegations against the teachers?

Principal of the college, Carlyle McFarland, said that the nature of the allegations "are quite serious" as the teachers have indulged in acts of indiscipline, misconduct, and hooliganism on the campus and says that such conduct does not bode well when the college is up for an administrative change.



The 12 teachers were allegedly accused of locking the doors of the principal’s office and pasting a letter from the divisional commissioner, Roshan Jacob, on the doors of the office. The letter written to the chief secretary contained directives on how the college would be administered, following the superannuation of the principal on December 12, 2023.



Agitated teachers

Preceding this incident, a condolence meeting was organised by a teacher on short notice after the death of a colleague in a road accident, but the meeting was called off by the principal. Yet a section of the staff went ahead with the meeting.