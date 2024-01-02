The Bihar Education Department will now take strict action against government teachers taking private tuition. The Education Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) KK Pathak, in a letter to district magistrates on Monday, January 1, urged that all private coaching centres under their jurisdiction give a written confirmation that no government school teachers would teach at these private tuition centres.



The step has been taken to curb the complaints that accused certain government school teachers of taking classes in private coaching institutes in their respective areas of postings, a PTI report stated.



A senior official from the department said that strict action will be taken against the teachers who will be found still teaching illegally. This might put both the teacher and the private coaching institute in jeopardy.



The department has also asked all district education officers in the state to provide details of such teachers to the headquarters on a priority basis. The letter read that as per the schedule, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) practical and theory exams 2024 will begin on January 10, for both Classes X and XII across the state, and the officials concerned are advised to ensure that the teachers are present in the schools where they are posted.



What does the latest report say?

As per the latest report compiled by the education department, there are a total of 12,761 registered private coaching institutes in the state, with 9,95,533 students enrolled in these centres, with Patna having a maximum number of 1,017 centres, with 1,51,104 students enrolled in these institutes.

It is followed by 60,311 in 636 institutes in Begusarai and 44,975 in 623 centres in Gaya. Jehanabad has the lowest number of registered coaching institutes in the district at 40, with only 6,115 students enrolled in these centres.