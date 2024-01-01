Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) students lodged a complaint regarding what they alleged to be a scam in the DDU-GKY scheme, a central government's scheme, at Periyar University. They launched the complaint with the Salem city police on December 31, Sunday, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Five students, including A Prem of Salem, filed this complaint. In the complaint, they said. "The centre for the DDU-GKY scheme at Periyar University is functioning with the financial assistance of the central government. The main purpose of this is to provide skill development and employment to young people. The administration of this centre added us to provide free education and employment. The administration provided admission after receiving our educational certificates."

"In November 2022, 140 male and 60 female students enrolled under this scheme at the Periyar University centre. Everyone joined the Data Science course. At the time, the administration had started a bank account in our name and kept the passbook and ATM cards. The period of that course is 6 months. But in two months they sent us home. The administration said classes would be taken online. But after that the classes were not taken. We have not yet received our academic certificates. The administration said that the central government's certificates will be issued. But they are not provided. Thus we could not go to work." they complained.

The students spoke to media and shared, "The administration of the centre refused to give our bank passbooks and ATM cards. We suspect that the administration may have taken the scholarships added to our bank accounts by the central government. So there is a huge scam at Periyar University under this scheme. University Registrar (in-charge) K Thangavel is the CEO of the centre. Therefore, appropriate action should be taken in this regard. Must take appropriate action to get back our certificates."

The New Indian Express tried to contact K Thangavel, the CEO of the centre, in this regard. But could not be reached."The centre is still running. 60 students are studying. But the students who have already studied should ask the CEO about the issue." an official of the centre told The New Indian Express.