Oakridge International School Bachupally, Hyderabad hosted its inaugural Alumni Meet 2023 on December 31, Sunday, with warmth and pride, uniting former students, faculty, and staff in a vibrant celebration of shared experiences, achievements, and the enduring legacy of the school.

The event commenced with an inspiring address from Principal Baljeet Oberoi, who remarked, "This Alumni Meet is a testament to the lasting impact of Oakridge Bachupally. Witnessing our alumni excel across diverse fields fills us with immense pride. Oakridge has not just been a school; it has been a guiding force, shaping thought leaders and instilling values of integrity, innovation, and global citizenship that remain relevant throughout one's life."

The Felicitation Ceremony, led by senior faculty member Sreedhar Mannam, honoured the remarkable accomplishments of Oakridge alumni. Sreedhar expressed, "It's heartening to see our former students excel in various domains. Their success reflects the collective effort of our dedicated faculty and the nurturing environment at Oakridge Bachupally."

Navya Kukreja, an alumna of Oakridge Bachupally who is currently studying at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), stated, "Being part of this event and witnessing the accomplishments of Oakridge alumni has been truly inspiring. It's a reflection of the values and opportunities Oakridge provides."

Simran Panda, an accomplished alumna now pursuing Astronomy and Global Studies at the University of North Carolina, expressed gratitude, saying, "Oakridge equipped me with the skills and confidence to pursue my academic aspirations. The exposure to events like Model United Nations (MUN) ignited my passion, and I'm grateful for the platform that propelled me to the University of North Carolina."