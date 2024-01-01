The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 will begin on January 24 this year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), in an official notification, informed that admit cards for the JEE Main Session I will be published three days before the actual date of the examination. This means admit cards will be issued in phases for different exam days.

Students can download it using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA will also issue exam city information slips to candidates. Via the exam city slips, they will find out about the location of their exam centres. The exam city slips are expected to be released by the second week of January.

The admit card of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information, a report by Hindustan Times said.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

1. Log in to jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the Session I admit card download tab

3. Enter your application number, date of birth and login

4. Your admit card will be displayed

5. Download and save a copy for future reference