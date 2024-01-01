The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and IIT Bhilai signed an MoU on December 29, 2023 to strengthen the academic and research collaboration between the two institutions. The MoU was signed at IIT Bhilai by the heads of both institutions, that is, Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee and Prof Rajiv Prakash, Director, IIT Bhilai.

This strategic partnership aims to preserve and promote Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and seeks to contribute to socio-economic development in tribal areas, emphasising research on traditional medicinal plants, tribal culture studies, agricultural practices in tribal regions, and financial literacy among tribal populations.

This collaboration represents a significant stride towards fostering awareness among the youth about Indian culture and heritage, aligning with the Government of India's ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. Moreover, the partnership will actively support the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising the integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into the education system.

IKS includes Knowledge of India from ancient India and its contributions to modern India and its successes and challenges, and a clear sense of India’s future aspirations with regard to education, health, environment and so on.

This collaboration also aligns with Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharath Shreshtha Bharat.

“IIT Roorkee is glad to collaborate with IIT Bhilai, and this MoU reflects our commitment to fostering groundbreaking solutions for today’s education system. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between ancient and modern education, facilitating both basic and translational research, and contributing to our shared vision of Viksit Bharat – a developed India," said Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Prof Rajiv Prakash, Director, IIT Bhilai said, “this partnership will create new opportunities for research and development. It will also promote our ancient knowledge and our heritage.”