Students of Adarsh Shikshana Samiti (ASS) Commerce College in Betageri in Gadag, Karnataka have celebrated the New Year in a unique way, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A total of 30 students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) wing contributed money and bought 100 blankets. They split themselves into groups of three to four and started distributing blankets to the poor near railway station, bus stand and other areas in Betageri. The idea was mooted by Prof Bahubali Jainar who suggested that the students do something different to welcome the New Year.

NSS students convened a meeting to plan on celebrating the New Year in a unique way. Several ideas were pitched but Prof Jainar decided to donate blankets to the needy as the weather is chilly. Students usually plan to go outside or get together in a hotel to celebrate the New Year. But these students celebrated the New Year in a meaningful way.

They contributed from their pocket money for the last two months. Students themselves met the needy and inquired about them before handing them blankets. Many poor blessed the students for their novel idea.

Veereshwara Punyashrama seer Kallayyajja, ASS College Chairman Anand Potnis and others appreciated the students' gesture.

Prof Jainar said, "If we offer the poor food, it will help them for some hours but if we give them a blanket in the cold weather, it will be helpful for them to keep themselves warm and avoid possible contact of winter diseases. Our students collected money from their savings and bought blankets. They made groups and distributed the blankets. We are happy that other students rose for a social cause."

A student Manoj Dalabhanjan said, "We identified people who were in need of blankets. Many appreciated our way of celebrating the New Year and we are thankful to our teacher for guiding us in this novel way. Last month, we went to Kappataguddda to build small check dams and pits and now we have celebrated the New Year in a meaningful way."