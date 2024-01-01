The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, expressing concern about frequent vacancies in medical colleges. They have requested the health ministry to expedite the recruitment of regular faculty in medical colleges and affiliated hospitals across the country.

In their letter to the Union Health Minister, the doctors stated that the recruitment of regular faculty members in medical colleges and associated hospitals is of the utmost importance, ANI reports.

"The process of appointing faculty through UPSC plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of medical education and healthcare in our country. However, it has come to our attention that there has been a significant paucity of vacancies released by UPSC for regular posts in certain clinical branches, including orthopaedics, medicine, surgery, and others, persisting for an alarming duration of up to four years," they said.

Similarly, the doctors also appealed to residents who have completed their senior residency and want to contribute to the teaching profession. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the primary entry point. Unfortunately, they stated in the letter, that it appears that these valuable opportunities are rapidly going to contractual and ad hoc procedures.

"And appointments, raising concerns about fundamental fairness and transparency. We are unable to discern any compelling reasons for the prolonged withholding of regular seats, except for what appears to be a convenient arrangement for the authorities. Establishing a secure and structured entry into teaching roles not only ensures the selection of qualified candidates but also fosters the continuity and excellence of our esteemed institutions," they say.

"It is our sincere request that your esteemed office intervene in this matter to initiate a comprehensive survey. This survey should assess the current status of vacant seats or those filled on a contractual basis and subsequently release a seat matrix through UPSC,” they further said, adding that this is a necessary step for both the welfare of resident doctors, but also for the sustained growth and quality of our healthcare institutions.

"We believe that a holistic approach, rather than one driven by convenience, is essential to address the existing infrastructure constraints in our hospitals. We appreciate your attention to this matter and trust that your intervention will safeguard the future of medical professionals and, by extension, our healthcare system," the doctors added.