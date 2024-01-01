Netra Singh of Class VI of St Peter’s High School, Bowenpally, Hyderabad came out with a different approach to pets and developed a robotic pet.

The student showcased her invention and spoke about it to a gathering of 1,000 plus comprising parents, teachers, non-teaching staff, guests and peers.

Robotic pets can help cure loneliness and give mental support, she said. "Especially post-COVID pet adoption has gone up and so has the cost of maintaining pets. We have also seen real pets scaring delivery boys (causing the death of a couple of food delivery boys). We have been reading every day in newspapers about the menace of street dogs attacking infants and hurting them. We have also seen several posts on responsible pet parenting. We have also seen pet news, pet clinics, costliest pets, and pet grooming professionals making news headlines," she pointed out.

In this background, Netra Singh prompted the idea of a robotic pet and showed her version of robotic pet. She received thunderous applause for her thought as spoke as part of a TED-like talk, a unique programme which her school named titled Stars of Inspiration — An Evening Under the Open Sky at its premises in Bowenpally organised by the school.

"I am still working on it. As of now, it is my idea. I will seek professional mentoring to make it a commercial product," she said.

Though product development is still in a nascent stage, Robotic Pet is an idea worth exploring says Dr K Suvarna, Principal, St Peter’s High School, Bowenpally.