A young woman, in a tragic incident, died by suicide after her parents allegedly refused to allow her to participate in a photoshoot as part of a New Year's celebration in Bengaluru, said the police today, Monday, January 1.

Varshini, a 21-year-old BBA student at a reputable college in Jayanagar, was identified as the deceased, according to IANS.

The girl, who resided in Sudhama Nagar, also enrolled in a photography course recently, prior to her death.

The police say that Varshini intended to go to a mall to do a photo shoot there. Her parents opposed and prevented her from leaving right when she was all set to go.

Unable to take her parents' advice and refusing to listen to them, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

The Wilson Garden police have taken over the case for further investigation.

According to IANS, further details on the case are awaited.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember that you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666