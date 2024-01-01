All Indian Students' Association (AISA) District Secretary S Devaraj urged the Department of Higher Education to ensure an Internal Compliance Committee (ICC) in all colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



In the press statement, AISA District Secretary S Devaraj said that students studying in colleges and universities face sexual harassment either by teaching or non-teaching staff or even their fellow students. However, most of the students were unaware of how to lodge a complaint with the Internal Compliance Committee (ICC), according to the report in The New Indian Express.

Most of the educational institutions have ICC without following the rules or just for namesake. Even though the students lodge complaints against staff members, the members of ICC are partial, he said.

The student leader further stated that due to this, female students would not be able to continue their higher education. If this situation continues, the female students will be forced to confine themselves to their homes. It is not good for society, it will not bring gender equality, he stated.

Devaraj urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into this issue and ensure the formation of ICC as per norms in all colleges, and universities. Also, it is essential to create awareness among the students about the laws against sexual harassment in educational institutions and workplaces, the statement said.