Bill Gates, a philanthropist and Microsoft Co-founder, said today, Thursday, February 29, that artificial intelligence (AI) is the most transformational technology. He asserted that creativity is more vital than ever in addressing new challenges.

He urged students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi to use technology for the greater good in an address at the institute, PTI reports.

Delivering the keynote address on Innovation for Public Good, Gates said, "I am looking at India in a far broader way. I am lucky enough, through the work of the foundation, to look at innovators who can help with all kinds of problems – starting with health, but also agriculture, gender, and climate. We need fantastic Indian innovation.”

"The need for innovation to deal with many different challenges is greater than ever. You are all lucky to be here and have gotten an incredible education. The complexity of how we take technology and shape it, you will get an opportunity to play a big role there," he said.

Gates encouraged students to consider their careers also in terms of how they relate to achieving social equality, other than their financial impact.

"Not only should you consider your career in terms of the financial impact – although that is important – but also whatever role you take on, do consider how that relates to achieving social equality. Technology should be leveraged for social good," he said.

Gates also said, "If I was a student today, the mysteries of AI would draw me in. It is kind of weird that even the systems that are working so well, we don't really understand them. I would definitely be drawn to that,” noting that Artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology he has seen in his lifetime.