At the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Thodasam Maheshwari, a Class VII student of the Mamidiguda residential ashram school, Telangana, died while undergoing treatment for viral fever on Wednesday, February 28, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per sources, Thodasam Maheshwari was running a fever for a few days and when her father visited her at the hostel on Tuesday, February 27, he admitted her to the hospital.

On February 28, after the student passed away, her family and leaders of a few tribal groups staged a rasta roko with the body on the old NH 7 road outside the hospital alleging that negligence of the school staff led to Maheshwari’s death.

They also claimed that the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer failed to monitor the schools due to which the students are suffering.

Her parents demanded that the authorities initiate action against the school staff for neglecting their duties. They also alleged that there are no Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) appointed for the school.

Subsequently, the deceased’s family members shifted Maheshwari’s body to their native village of Mangurla in Jainath mandal to conduct the last rites.