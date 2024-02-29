On the occasion of National Science Day, February 28, in keeping with the momentum of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's fundamental principle of research as a corequisite for outstanding education and development, GITAM Bengaluru inaugurated the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) Research Centre.

This multidisciplinary research initiative brings together top minds to collaborate, innovate, and drive meaningful change. By bringing together researchers from various fields onto a common platform, MURTI aims to harness the collective expertise of researchers from varied backgrounds to tackle challenges that transcend individual disciplines.

The launch event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Kota Harinarayana, Programme Director, and Chief Designer of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme, along with Christopher W Hodges, Consul General of the US Consulate in Chennai. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, and Pro-VC of Bengaluru campus, Prof KNS Acharya, added prominence to the event.

Dr Kota Harinarayana, renowned engineer, academician, and Programme Director and Chief Designer of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme, said, “There is a need for total rethinking about how sustainable technology must grow. I am happy GITAM has established (MURTI) in a record time. It is the right beginning with 13 areas that have been identified, and these are the areas where we make a change. Not only GITAM but also society at large will benefit. Our aim is now to connect the university with industry and the society.”