Published: 29th February 2024
KL University opens applications for admissions; details on entrance exams, scholarships, here
The rigorous curriculum emphasizes in-depth knowledge acquisition and practical skills are few attributes of the university
KL Deemed-to-be University, an institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, is inviting applications for the admissions to the academic year 2024. The university applications are invited for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes spanning across various disciplines, providing a world-class education for aspiring students.
The university has its campuses in Hyderabad that comprise of KLH Global Business School and KLH Hyderabad campus while the mother campus is situated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
Aspiring students can secure admissions to KL Deemed-to-be University for the year 2024 by obtaining a valid score in one of the following entrance exams.
KLEEE - Engineering entrance exam
KLSAT - Science aptitude test who are looking for science related programmes
KLECET - Engineering common entrance test (diploma/polytechnic students)
KLHAT- Humanities aptitude Test (graduation courses)
KLMAT - Management aptitude Test (PG courses)
Key dates to remember:
- Entrance Exam Dates for KLEEE, KLMAT, KLECET, KLHAT, KLSAT: March 20 to 24, 2024
- Application Deadline: March 19th, 2024
Eligibility Criteria:
- For UG: Class X + XII education or equivalent qualification
- For PG: Graduate or undergraduate or equivalent degree from recognised university
Interested candidates can submit their application online by visiting the university website www.kluniversity.in
To encourage accomplishments in academics from across the county and nurture talent from financially weaker backgrounds, the university released an allocation worth Rs 100 crore for merit scholarships in 2024