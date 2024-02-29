KL Deemed-to-be University, an institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, is inviting applications for the admissions to the academic year 2024. The university applications are invited for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes spanning across various disciplines, providing a world-class education for aspiring students.

The university has its campuses in Hyderabad that comprise of KLH Global Business School and KLH Hyderabad campus while the mother campus is situated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Aspiring students can secure admissions to KL Deemed-to-be University for the year 2024 by obtaining a valid score in one of the following entrance exams.

KLEEE - Engineering entrance exam

KLSAT - Science aptitude test who are looking for science related programmes

KLECET - Engineering common entrance test (diploma/polytechnic students)

KLHAT- Humanities aptitude Test (graduation courses)

KLMAT - Management aptitude Test (PG courses)

Key dates to remember:

- Entrance Exam Dates for KLEEE, KLMAT, KLECET, KLHAT, KLSAT: March 20 to 24, 2024

- Application Deadline: March 19th, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

- For UG: Class X + XII education or equivalent qualification

- For PG: Graduate or undergraduate or equivalent degree from recognised university

Interested candidates can submit their application online by visiting the university website www.kluniversity.in

To encourage accomplishments in academics from across the county and nurture talent from financially weaker backgrounds, the university released an allocation worth Rs 100 crore for merit scholarships in 2024