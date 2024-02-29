Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is instituting two new scholarships for the students of Chemistry. The university has received a donation of Rs 10 lakh under the Pratidana initiative to establish these scholarships, slated to be awarded from the next academic session.

Madan Mohan Kayastha and his wife Santosh Kayastha have made the donation to start the scholarships. Madan Mohan Kayastha is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and completed his MTech in Industrial Chemistry in the year 1951.

Madan Mohan Kayastha and his wife Santosh Kayastha also made a donation of Rs 20 lakh in the month of December last year to institute four scholarships of rupees five lakh each, two for Chemistry and two for Law. The donation was made in the memory of their parents.

Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, Vice-Chancellor, BHU, during an interaction with the donors at his official residence on Wednesday, February 28, expressed gratitude for their commitment towards Banaras Hindu University and their spirit of giving back to society. He said that their attachment to the university and the students is remarkable.

Prof Sanjay Kumar, Director, Institute of Science, hailed the initiative of the Kayastha family to start new scholarships in BHU.

Prof SM Singh, Dean, Faculty of Science, mentioned that the scholarship will encourage excellence and competitiveness among students. Prof Maya Shankar Singh, Head, Department of Chemistry, praised the donors for their endeavour to support the cause of science.

RK Bordia and Charu Bordia were also present on the occasion.