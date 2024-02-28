Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 28, said that his government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth, according to a report by PTI.

The prime minister was speaking on the occasion of National Science Day on Wednesday.

National Science Day is observed on February 28 every year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by scientist CV Raman, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics for the groundbreaking finding.

Taking his greetings to social media, PM Modi posted on social media platform X, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat.”

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also in a post on X, extended greetings on National Science Day.

"Today, on #NationalScienceDay, we commemorate the legacy of Sir C.V. Raman and his groundbreaking discovery, #TheRamanEffect. This day serves as a reminder of our nation’s rich scientific heritage and our contributions to global research and innovation ecosystem," Rajeev wrote in the post.

"Inspiring future generations to pursue excellence in science and technology will pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future," he added.