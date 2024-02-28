As many as 28 school children fell ill in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh after consuming medicine meant to treat filariasis in a government primary school, officials said.

As per a PTI report, the students have been admitted to the Community Health Center (CHC), where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

On Tuesday, February 27, health workers gave anti-filaria and deworming tablets to children at the primary school, after which, 28 of them fell ill, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh said.

Singh said anti-filaria and deworming tablets can trigger symptoms like fever, pain in joints and swelling of the face.

At present, everything is under control, the doctor said.

Girish Kumar, Principal of the primary school, said that children are being given medicines as part of an ongoing campaign to eradicate filariasis, PTI added.

Kumar said he received information that a few children had fevers and a few had pain in their knees and legs this morning, February 28.

Health workers were immediately alerted after this and all children were taken to the Community Health Center in Fursatganj, Uttar Pradesh, the principal said. While the condition of all the affected students is stable, what could have triggered the symptoms is being looked into.