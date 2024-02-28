The University of East Anglia (UEA), one of the UK’s top 25 universities, has announced new scholarships for Indian students across multiple academic programmes. These scholarships are open to both undergraduate and postgraduate applicants for the academic year 2024-2025.

Following are the details of the scholarships available for Indian applicants:

1) UEA India Award: The UEA India Award is a prestigious scholarship valued at £4,000, exclusively for Indian postgraduate students. It is granted automatically to those who meet the entry requirements under the UEA India Award programme.

For more information, visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships/uea-india-award

2) UEA India Undergraduate Scholarship: This scholarship programme extends support to high-achieving Indian students by directly acknowledging and rewarding their accomplishments. An Indian national or resident to have received a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time bachelor's degree at the University of East Anglia will receive a £4,000 reduction in tuition fees for your first year.

For more information, visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships/uea-india-undergraduate-scholarship

3) The Global Undergraduate Excellence Scholarship: This prestigious scholarship is designed to honour and assist outstanding international students who have secured an offer to pursue their undergraduate studies at UEA. With an annual grant of £4,000, it covers up to three years of undergraduate study where exceptional applications are considered for a £10,000 yearly award.

For more information, visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships/global-undergraduate-excellence-scholarship

4) The Sonny and Gita Mehta India Scholarship will support talented Indian writers to enable them to undertake study in UEA’s prestigious Department of Literature, Drama, and Creative Writing. Valued at £28,500, the scholarship requires applicants to submit a separate application.

For more information, visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships/the-sonny-and-gita-mehta-india-scholarship

5) The David Sainsbury Full MSc Scholarship: The David Sainsbury Full MSc Scholarship is offered to a restricted number of candidates applying for the MSc in Global Plant Health. This scholarship encompasses the entire tuition fee (£31,500), includes a maintenance grant, and provides an extra £4,000 to cover travel expenses.

For more information, visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships/david-sainsbury-scholarships-in-global-plant-health