When the partnership was agreed upon | (Pic: University of Birmingham)

The University of Birmingham and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have joined forces to develop and deliver a cutting-edge hydrogen dispensing system that could revolutionise India’s transport sector.

S Bharathan, Director Refineries, HPCL and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham have launched a partnership to create new research avenues at HPCL Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru.

Following the launch on February 15, 2024 in Mumbai, Professor Adam Tickell commented: “The University of Birmingham is a global ‘civic’ university and we’re committed to forging meaningful research partnerships in India that demonstrate our commitment to the country as a strategic partner.”

“Hydrogen is a key area of collaboration between the UK and India as identified in the 2030 India-UK Roadmap. India is on its course to achieve the 500 GW renewable energy target before the 2030 deadline. This project could revolutionise the Indian hydrogen supply to the road, rail and marine logistics sector, creating a net positive impact on the country’s hydrogen market, enabling innovation,” he added.

The partnership builds on Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education’s (BCRRE) expertise that delivered the UK’s first hydrogen-powered train and the University of Birmingham’s long track record of commercialising research for day-to-day applications.