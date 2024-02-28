The Intermediate public examinations for Classes XI and XII began across Telangana today, Wednesday, February 28. This year, nearly 10 lakh students will be appearing for the intermediate examination, said a report by IANS.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is conducting the annual exams at 1,521 centres across 33 districts.

Intermediate first year (Class XI) exams began today, February 28, with the second language Paper 1 exam while the second-year exams will start tomorrow, Thursday, February 29.

A total of 9,80,978 students have applied for the exams. While 4,78,718 students are appearing for the first-year exams, 5,02,260 students will write second year exams, the report added.

Ahead of the exams, prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were imposed around the exam centres. The authorities also ordered closure of photocopy shops near the exam centres.

The candidates were directed to report to the exam centre an hour before the start of the exam. A few students, who failed to reach on time, were denied entry into the exam halls.

The TSBIE is not allowing mobile phones or any electronic gadget into the exam centres.

The board has deployed 27,900 invigilators for the smooth conduct of the exams. It also constituted 75 flying quads and 200 sitting squads to keep a check on copying. The officials have taken several precautionary measures in view of the paper leakage in the past. The intermediate exams will continue till March 19.