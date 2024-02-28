Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) signed a Letter of Understanding for fostering academic exchange and cooperation with the Faculty of Science of the University Auckland in New Zealand.

The University of Auckland is ranked 68th in the world as per the QS World University Ranking 2024.

As per the understanding, both SOA and the Faculty of Science of the University of Auckland will encourage different activities including academic collaboration involving cooperative learning programmes, research collaboration relating to collaborative research projects and joint supervision of research students, staff exchange programmes, visiting scholar programmes and student internships.

Both the universities will also conduct joint conferences and workshops.

The Letter of Understanding was signed on Friday, February 23, with the signatories being Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Prof John Hosking, Dean of Faculty of Science of the University of Auckland.