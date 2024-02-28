President Droupadi Murmu attended the Central University of Jharkhand's (CUJ) third convocation, which was held at Cheri-Manatu village today, Wednesday, February 28, said a report by ANI.

For this purpose, the president arrived in Ranchi today, February 28, where she was received by Chief Minister Champai Soren and Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the city's Birsa Munda Airport.

"Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren heartily congratulated President Draupadi Murmu on her arrival in Jharkhand, the sacred land of Lord Birsa Munda," Jharkhand government's Information and Public Relations Department said, sharing photographs of President Murmu with the state CM.

The president attended the third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand. On the occasion, she will also be virtually laying the foundation stones for various road projects and a sports complex at Rairangpur as well as inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi, according to the President Secretariat.

The president will interact with the members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Kadalibadi village in Gonasika, Keonjhar on Thursday, February 29.

On Thursday evening, the president will grace the 53rd convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

The president will grace the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Bihar on March 1, ANI added.