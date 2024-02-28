A mega blood donation drive was organised at NM Institute of Engineering & Technology (NMIET), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, February 27, in association with the Red Cross Society, Odisha State branch.

The blood donation drive was conducted by NMIET’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit to educate students on the importance of saving lives by donating blood and helping them become responsible citizens. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), S Shyani, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy graced the occasion as the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

In her address to the students, S Shyani spoke about the importance of blood and organ donation. She explained that blood donation is an absolutely safe process and keeps the human body healthy.

A total of 75 units of blood was collected by the students and faculty members of NMIET.

The welcome address was presented by Shilpa Parida, Director, Public Relations & Student Welfare and the moderation was done by Prof Sudeshna Acharya, Department of Civil Engineering.

“NMIET’s NSS unit organises blood donation camps every year to create awareness about the need to donate blood and also to eliminate the false notions attached to the act. All year round, we try to conduct activities in the college that will shape the moral character of the students and donating blood is one of the most important ways to do it,” said Shilpa Parida, Director, Public Relations & Student Welfare.