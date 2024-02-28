The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur, and the Chhattisgarh Council of Science and Technology (CCOST) jointly organised the 19th edition of Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress (CYSC) in the state capital on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27, an NIT official informed.



The main objective of CYSC was to offer a platform for budding scientists and researchers of Chhattisgarh to showcase their contribution to the scientific community, said a report by PTI.



Names of 18 winners who had submitted their research papers in 20 disciplines of science, technology and engineering were declared on the occasion on Monday, February 26.



The CYSC-2024 offered opportunities to young researchers to share their innovative ideas and research findings with experts and engage in meaningful discussions, network with fellow researchers, and showcase their contribution to the scientific community.



The institute had invited young researchers to contribute their papers before January 31 this year. To be eligible, the researchers had to be below 35 years of age. The call for research papers by NIT Raipur also mentioned that an original research paper only with a single authorship would be acceptable. Moreover, the research work should be carried out in the institutions located in the State of Chhattisgarh and not presented/ published elsewhere.



The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 21,000.