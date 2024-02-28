A drug peddling ring involving numerous MBBS, BTech students and graduates has been uncovered by Lawspet police in Puducherry, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Over the past three days, four individuals, reportedly involved in the distribution of LSD (a synthetic hallucinogen) stamps to youngsters and tourists, have been apprehended. Moreover, the police also seized 20 packs each containing 20 stamps from them. Each stamp is sold for Rs 2,000 - Rs 2,500, police said.

Those arrested include: Susindran (28), a BTech graduate from Tagore Nagar, who is working as a DJ; Mohammed Ashiq Jan (23) from Chennai, a third-year MBBS student at a private medical college in Puducherry; Santhosh (22), a BTech graduate from Chennai; and Mohammed Hazin (24), a BTech graduate from Thrissur, Kerala, pursuing higher studies at a Chennai college.

The investigation had originally been spurred by a tip-off regarding the sale of drugs in Tagore Nagar. Acting swiftly, Inspector Venkatachalapathy and Sub Inspector (SI) A Tamizharasan mobilised a team to apprehend the culprits.

Susindran was the first one to get caught, with seven packets of stamps in his possession. Following an investigation, police discovered a network involving Ashiq, who confessed to buying drugs from his friend Santhosh. The latter, upon inquiry, revealed his supplier, Mohammed Hazin, based in Chennai, who allegedly sources drugs from Bengaluru, stated The New Indian Express report.

The peddlers' distribution was widespread, supplying to students, youngsters and particularly tourists, during parties hosted by Susindran in Puducherry. Students living in rented apartments were supplied via 'casual visits' and those in rural regions through various eateries. The peddlers utilised e-payments and discreet drop-off locations to evade detection, said SI Tamizharasan.

It is suspected the four individuals may only represent the tip of the iceberg, and there is a larger network of peddlers behind them, operating inside educational institutions and surrounding communities.